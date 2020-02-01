|
CATERINO, Helena Claire Loved to play the piano and Yahtzee Age 54, of Newbury, MA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by love on January 31, 2020. Survived by her parents, Robert W. Caterino and Carol A. (Hamilton) Caterino. Her sister, Linda M. Rivera and husband Anthony, her brother, Robert W. and wife Noelle. Nephews Tyler and Daniel Rivera and niece Giada Caterino, all from Newbury, MA. To know Helena was to truly love her. She touched many hearts throughout the years. Her personality and loving nature was unlike anyone you could ever know. Helena's passions included performing piano recitals, serving Jehovah in the ministry, playing Yahtzee daily with her Dad and spending summers with her extended family at the lake. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 4th at 11AM in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Newburyport Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 179 Storey Ave., Newburyport, MA 01950. For Funeral Home directions, florists or to share a memory of Helena with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020