Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
978-352-8700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELENA CATERINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELENA CLAIRE CATERINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELENA CLAIRE CATERINO Obituary
CATERINO, Helena Claire Loved to play the piano and Yahtzee Age 54, of Newbury, MA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by love on January 31, 2020. Survived by her parents, Robert W. Caterino and Carol A. (Hamilton) Caterino. Her sister, Linda M. Rivera and husband Anthony, her brother, Robert W. and wife Noelle. Nephews Tyler and Daniel Rivera and niece Giada Caterino, all from Newbury, MA. To know Helena was to truly love her. She touched many hearts throughout the years. Her personality and loving nature was unlike anyone you could ever know. Helena's passions included performing piano recitals, serving Jehovah in the ministry, playing Yahtzee daily with her Dad and spending summers with her extended family at the lake. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 4th at 11AM in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Newburyport Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 179 Storey Ave., Newburyport, MA 01950. For Funeral Home directions, florists or to share a memory of Helena with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -