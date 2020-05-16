|
|
CURTIS, Helena (Porcaro) Age 92, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold A. Curtis. Beloved twin sister of the late Marcelline Porcaro, sister of the late Felix Porcaro, Marion Landry, Irene Mims, and Sister Dorothy Porcaro. Devoted mother of Dorothy Crowley and her husband Tom of Framingham, Patty Grace and her husband Andrew of Fitchburg, Elaine Bradley and her husband John of Framingham, Harold C. Curtis of Newton, and the late Rosemarie (Curtis) McBee. Survived by her grandchildren: Scott and Sean McBee, Pamela Linehan, Tammy Askew, George Reczek, Keith Grace, Janine, Michelle, Jack, and Alyssa Bradley, and Anthony and Ryan Curtis and several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and her son-in-law Roy McBee. Helen graduated from The Perkin's School for the Blind and Hitchcock Secretarial School. Helen overcame many obstacles, persevering through adversity to raise her family in Newton. Helen was loved by many and will be most remembered by her witty humor and extreme generosity towards others. Once coronavirus limits on gatherings are lifted, Helen's family will announce a Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Seeing Eye, Inc., Morristown, NJ. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020