MIETHE, Helena F. (Wessling) Of Norwood, passed away on May 24, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert V. Miethe. Devoted mother of Helena F. Costello and her late husband Paul E. of Walpole, Mary E. Carlson and her husband David of Wrentham, Robert V. Miethe Jr. and his wife Catherine of Fort Lauderdale, FL, David Miethe and his wife Ellie of Walpole and Jean M. Goulet and her husband Raymond of Franklin. Sister of Charlotte T. Will of Norwood and the late Joseph Will. Daughter of the late Aloysius and Helena (Remmes) Wessling. Helena is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Helen attended Burdett College and worked as a secretary throughout her lifetime. Primarily she was a homemaker and loving mother. She and her husband fostered 22 children, adopting five of their own. She was a gifted seamstress and made clothes, gowns, and hand stitched quilts. She and her husband enjoyed many trips to Europe and they enjoyed square dancing together. Helen was a member of the Saint Catherine of Siena Women's Sodality and also served as a CCD teacher at the church. She volunteered at Norwood Hospital for many decades. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOD, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019