LAWLER, Helena Age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Nora (Schena) Uva. Helena was born on September 12, 1930 in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She married her late husband of 60 years, Richard Lawler, at St. Joseph's Church in Hyde Park. Helena enjoyed puttering around her yard and flower gardens, dancing at the Irish Village in Cape Cod, and traveling. She really enjoyed spending some of her free time at the casino. She was the most wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Loving mother of Janice Lawler of Foxborough, Maria and her late husband Mark of Mansfield, Richard Lawler of Foxborough, and Stephen Lawler of Chicago. Devoted grandmother of Evan, Jonathan and Mark Rushton. Sister of the late Rose Uva, Alvira Uva, Mary Magno, Francis Uva, Joseph Uva, and Thomas Uva. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helena's memory may be made to Amego, Inc., (Autism), 33 Perry Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703, or www.amegoinc.org
