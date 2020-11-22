1/1
HELENA LAWLER
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWLER, Helena Age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Nora (Schena) Uva. Helena was born on September 12, 1930 in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She married her late husband of 60 years, Richard Lawler, at St. Joseph's Church in Hyde Park. Helena enjoyed puttering around her yard and flower gardens, dancing at the Irish Village in Cape Cod, and traveling. She really enjoyed spending some of her free time at the casino. She was the most wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Loving mother of Janice Lawler of Foxborough, Maria and her late husband Mark of Mansfield, Richard Lawler of Foxborough, and Stephen Lawler of Chicago. Devoted grandmother of Evan, Jonathan and Mark Rushton. Sister of the late Rose Uva, Alvira Uva, Mary Magno, Francis Uva, Joseph Uva, and Thomas Uva. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Helena's memory may be made to Amego, Inc., (Autism), 33 Perry Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703, or www.amegoinc.org Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved