P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
HELENE A. (BLEILER) MCLAUGHLIN

HELENE A. (BLEILER) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Helene A. (Bleiler) Of West Roxbury, Scituate and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL, passed away on June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius "Connie" McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Neil McLaughlin and his wife Cathy of South Weymouth, Susan Snyder of Foxboro, and Sandy McLaughlin and her wife Joan Regensburger of Foxboro. Loving grandmother of Ashley and Zachary Snyder and Cassandra, Brian, Scott, and Sarah Corey. Proud great-grandmother of Eva Corey. Dear Cousin of Betty McDougall and Shirley Malone. Helene loved Minot Beach and being part of their Beach Association. She was an avid bingo and skipbo card player. Longtime crossing guard in West Roxbury and Roslindale. A visitation following Covid-19 guidelines will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, July 1st from 10:30am - 12noon. A funeral service will follow beginning at 12 noon in the funeral home. Please wear masks. Relatives and friends kindly invited, however the McLaughlin family understands completely that some may choose not to attend due to health concerns. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Due to the current Covid crisis, if anyone does not feel comfortable coming to the funeral home they may meet us at the cemetery if they so choose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helene's memory to the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 28 to June 30, 2020
