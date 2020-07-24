Boston Globe Obituaries
HELENE CABOUR


1930 - 2020
HELENE CABOUR Obituary
CABOUR, Helene Previously of Winchester, died peacefully at Brooksby Village in Peabody on July 18th. Her life spanned 9 decades and 3 countries. Born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1930. In 1954, she met her husband, Francis Cabour. They wed in Montreal, Canada, and started a family. They moved to New York, and later settled in Winchester in 1967. They were happily married for almost 50 years until his death in 2005. An adventurous, independent woman with great creativity and generosity. Helene was the cornerstone of her extended family. Her gardening talents were legendary, as was her legacy as the "heart lady" of Winchester. Her open heart, humor and unique character will be missed by friends and her four children: Marion & Guy of Frankfurt, Germany, Daniel & Jane of Boxford, MA, Yvonne & (late) Fr?d?ric of Vienna, Austria, and Louise of Boston, as well as by her 8 grandchildren and two siblings, Christa and Thomas. Services are private. For online condolences, please visit

www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
