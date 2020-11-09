1/
HELENE G. MOCHEDLOVER
MOCHEDLOVER, Helene G. At the age of 88, of Pasadena, CA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ethel (Epstein) and Israel Mochedlover. Dear sister of the late Victor and Estelle Mitchell. She is also survived by her nieces, Leslie Mitchell of Wayland and Karen Capland of Acton, and her great-niece Melissa Capland of Boston. Helene spent over 30 years at the Los Angeles Public Library, where she was the head of the literature department. She loved her job and all of the friends she made over the years. She loved theatre and music and, of course, reading. Private Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helene's name to the charity of your choice. Levine Chapels 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
