BOND, Helene L. "Toni" Age 93, of Groton. January 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, David and Nancy (Roy), grandchildren Peter (Jessica), Molly, Kyle (Kinsey), and Samantha (Perry), her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Gavin and Haley, and her many cousins, and extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph B. Livingston and Mildred P. (Harrison), and her husband of 59 years, Frederick C. Bond. A Celebration of Toni's Life will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 218 Main St., Groton, MA on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, food and gifts, the family would ask for contributions be made to two of Toni's passions: Union Congregational Church (Elevator Fund), 218 Main St., Groton, MA 01450 and the Groton Public Library, 99 Main St., Groton, MA 01450. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020