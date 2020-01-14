Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
218 Main St
Groton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELENE BOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELENE L. BOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELENE L. BOND Obituary
BOND, Helene L. "Toni" Age 93, of Groton. January 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, David and Nancy (Roy), grandchildren Peter (Jessica), Molly, Kyle (Kinsey), and Samantha (Perry), her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Gavin and Haley, and her many cousins, and extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph B. Livingston and Mildred P. (Harrison), and her husband of 59 years, Frederick C. Bond. A Celebration of Toni's Life will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 218 Main St., Groton, MA on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, food and gifts, the family would ask for contributions be made to two of Toni's passions: Union Congregational Church (Elevator Fund), 218 Main St., Groton, MA 01450 and the Groton Public Library, 99 Main St., Groton, MA 01450. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -