QUINN, Helene M. Age 100, a longtime resident of Melrose, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11 at the Sawtelle Family Hospice in Reading, MA. She was born in Cambridge, MA on December 22, 1919 to the late Owen and Mary Veronica Quinn. Helene was predeceased by her six siblings: Madelyn McGillivray, Cathryn Dolan, and William Quinn of Melrose, Owen Quinn of Lexington, MA, Rita Dietrich of NJ, and later Melrose, and Raymond Dorry of FL. Helene is survived by many nieces and nephews, with whom she was close throughout her life. She was blessed with many great-nieces and nephews, as well. Helene had lifelong friends in Mary Salmon of Harwich, MA and the late Sandra Valentino and Frances Tingle of Cambridge. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, Funeral Services will be delayed and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, Malden, MA. For the full obituary & to leave a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020