PIKE, Hélène Marie (Connell) A Lifetime of Compassionate Service Hélène Marie (Connell) Pike, formerly of Walpole, MA, died peacefully on August 27, 2020, in Norwood, MA, following a lifetime of compassionate service. Born March 16, 1937 in Randolph, the youngest child of John and Helen Connell, Mrs. Pike attended Thayer Academy on a scholarship, graduating in 1954, a member of Thayer's Cum Laude Society. She then proceeded to Jackson College for Women (now part of Tufts University), receiving her baccalaureate in 1958. After starting her career as an English teacher and librarian at Oliver-Ames High School in North Easton, MA, Mrs. Pike worked at Harvard University's International Students Office, before relocating to Virginia to work for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. In 1964, she returned to Massachusetts to marry (the late) Gerald E. Pike, son of Andrew and Muriel (Seymour) Pike, on June 20th of that year. The couple first made their home in Wrentham and later Walpole, where they lived together for more than four decades. Their marriage lasted until Gerald's passing in 2013. Throughout the 1970s, Mrs. Pike worked for Morrill Memorial Library in Norwood, MA, while raising her children and attending Suffolk University Law School as an evening student, graduating in 1978. She was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar Association that year and began her legal career as an intern and then, following a brief period of private practice, on the attorney staff of the Chief Justice of the Commonwealth's Probate and Family Department. The bulk of Mrs. Pike's career was in service to the Commonwealth as an Assistant Register of the Norfolk County Probate and Family Court in Dedham, where she earned a reputation for professionalism and expertise serving both litigants and her fellow members of the Bar with equal dedication and attention for nearly three decades. Mrs. Pike was an avid traveler, birdwatcher, reader, and devotee of art, opera and classical music. These passions were expressed in frequent visits to museums around the world, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and an enduring commitment to tuning in each week to public radio's Metropolitan Opera broadcasts. Aside from her love of family, Mrs. Pike had a deep and unwavering love of animals, providing a home or safe haven for more than a dozen cats, two dogs, and countless wild birds over the years. Mrs. Pike was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, as well as her sister, Dorothea A. Connell, and brother, John J. Connell. She is survived by her two children, Kristianne E. Pike of West Roxbury, MA, and G. Matthew Pike of Fargo, ND, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her children mourn the loss of a loving mother, who set the finest example of working hard to make the world a better place. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Neponset Valley Humane Society or Medfield Animal Shelter.