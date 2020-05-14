|
CUNNIFF, Helene "Billie" Mosley Formerly of Wellesley, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Duffy) and Charles Perry Moseley. She was wife and best friend to the late Robert Emmett Cunniff, Jr. Known as Billie to family and friends, she was a faith filled woman who loved being with her family, celebrating special occasions, birthdays, any opportunity to bring her loved ones close to her. One of her greatest gifts was her sense of humor, something that was a necessity when raising six kids. She loved telling a good story and bringing each detail to life. She was a fixture at Filene's Department Store where she worked for over 35 years. She really could light up a room, making everyone around her feel special. Her warm smile and never-ending hugs will truly be missed. Billie leaves her six children: Maybeth Cost and her husband Bill of Barrington, RI, Robin Di Schino of Saunderstown, RI, Claire May and her husband Jeffrey of Vanetia, PA, Bob Cunniff of Framingham, Chris Cunniff and his fiancée Carrie Kavanaugh of Ashland, and Andrew Cunniff and his wife Linda of Plymouth; her grandchildren Lindsay, Dan, Meredith, Zach, Matt, Bobby, Kristin, Claryssa, Paul and Corey and three great-grandchildren Eden, Thaea and Brooke. Billie will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, beside her husband. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. For those wishing to remember Billie, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020