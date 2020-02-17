|
|
LENAHAN, Helene Nancy Died peacefully on February 17, 2020. Born March 22, 1933 in Boston, MA to Helen and Bill Dunn, sister of Pauline (Pommie) Finn Lanata. Nancy attended Hyde Park Schools and graduated from Colby Sawyer Junior College in New London, NH. Nancy summered in Scituate, where she met and married the love of her life, the late Charles Sullivan. Together, they found their dream home by the water in Crow Point Hingham, where they raised their five children: William John Sullivan (deceased), Alice Beth Pierce (Brad) of Hingham, Pamela Jean Iverson (Eric) of Mashpee, Paula Ann Vangel (Thomas) of Hingham, and Nancy Ellen Sullivan of St. Augustine, FL. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy is survived by eight grandchildren: Bill Pierce of Hull, Matt Pierce (Brianna) of Hingham, Brad Pierce, Jr. of North Weymouth, Charlie Vangel of Hingham, Thomas Vangel, Jr. of South Boston, Scott Iverson of Mashpee, and Melissa Iverson of Mashpee, and one great-grandchild, Lucy Pierce of Hingham.
Nancy was a parishioner of St. Paul Church and the Church of the Resurrection in Hingham. She had strong faith in the Lord and devotion to the Blessed Mother. Jesus was her friend and she counted on Him to carry her during her greatest trials.
Nancy enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, boating, cooking and entertaining. Above all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and many friends.
Nancy resided in Naples, FL and Hingham with her new husband, the late William John Lenahan, for 17 happy years.
Nancy loved her home at Linden Ponds and lived there happily with her beloved dog, Lenny. She enjoyed many close friendships with other residents and the caring staff of Linden Ponds. She loved spending time playing cards, gardening in her garden patch, and visiting with friends at the Derby Clubhouse Pub. She also loved her devoted caregivers, Jan and Alan Cangemi, who grew to be like family.
Nancy made the most of her final years as an active member of the Linden Ponds community, where she had a kind word and loving smile for everyone she met.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM, in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass, in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette St., Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. See Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020