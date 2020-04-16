Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
HELENE T. (LEAHY) DONAHUE

HELENE T. (LEAHY) DONAHUE Obituary
DONAHUE, Helene T. (Leahy) Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, April 12. Age 89. Wife of the late Jack F. Donahue. Mother of John Donahue of Plymouth, and Kevin Donahue of Westford. Grandmother of Carmine Caruso of Somerville, Meaghan Donahue, Jack Donahue, and Grace Donahue of North Attleboro, and William Donahue of Westford. Aunt of Christine Donahue Parker of Plympton, and Brian Donahue of Milton. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, public Celebration of Helene's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary & online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
