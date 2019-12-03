|
ROZANKOWSKY, Helmi Fogels Dr. Helmi Fogels Rozankowsky of Jamaica Plain passed away on Sunday evening at home November 24, 2019. Helmi was respected for her moral rectitude and dedication to the Latvian arts and literature. Born and schooled in Riga, Latvia. In war times lived in Germany. Graduated from University of Heidelberg magna cum laude. In 1950, Helmi started a new life in America. A devotional and successful career at Tufts Dental School for 41 years was commendable. Retired as an associate Dean. In 1993 received the Three Star Medal from the President of Latvia.
After the death of her husband and son in 2009, she lived a quiet life. Surrounded herself with beauty at her home with sumptuous gardens, books, and art. She had a great appreciation for good food and conversation.
Helmi will be buried with her loving husband Jaroslaw and beloved son Adrian. She is survived by her sister's children Christine and Mark Zander. Funeral Service is on Friday, December 6th at 11:00am in the Latvian Lutheran Church, Brookline, MA. With a reception following all respectively invited.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Latvian Lutheran Church in Brookline, MA.
Helmi will be forever remembered but never forgotten. Peace be with you Helmi.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019