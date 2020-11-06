1/
HENDERSON BUTLER
BUTLER, Henderson Of Roxbury, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. Dear brother of Gwendolyn Yeshilian and husband Michael of Saugus, Jacqueline Smith of NY, Wayne Butler and wife Angie of CA, Audrey E. Williams and husband Hermen of GA, Laverne Robinson and husband Jerome of VA, and Cynthia Luna of MD. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Henderson's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EB, on Wed., Nov. 11th from 5-7PM. Services will conclude on the 12th at 11:15AM at MA National Cemetery-Bourne. Please meet at the cemetery gate by 11:00AM. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
NOV
12
Service
11:00 AM
MA National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
