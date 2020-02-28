Boston Globe Obituaries
ADLER, Henny (Flaumenhaft) Of Swampscott and formerly of Tappan, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Adler, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Dr. Joseph Adler and his partner Leslie Sweeney, Sandra Terrace and her husband Robert, and Rosalie Miller and her husband Todd. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Cockerline, Deborah Wood, Sara Adler, Jeffrey Terrace, Emily Adler, Melanie Miller, Sundi Adler and Rebecca Miller, and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Golda (Strum) Flaumenhaft. Henny survived the Holocaust losing her beloved mother, father, brothers Leo and Paul and many extended family members. She was passionate about Israel and was a founding member of the Orangetown Chapter of Hadassah and served as president and in other positions in the chapter. She worked tirelessly to raise money for Israel Bonds and UJA and was honored for her work. A Funeral Service for Henny will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970. Interment will follow at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Shiva will be held at the home of Rosalie and Todd Miller, Sunday, March 1st from 1-3PM and 6:30-8PM and will continue Monday, March 2nd from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126 or by visiting https://www.ushmm.org/ For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
