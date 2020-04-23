|
|
ROSEN, Henri E. Henri E. Rosen, 101, of Watertown, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the beloved longtime partner of Alice White for 51 years. Henri was predeceased by his parents, George H. and Ella (Reinstein) Rosen. Born in Boston, Henri spent summers on Cape Elizabeth in Maine before heading off to Dartmouth College where he joined the ski team; Henri's love of storytelling often would include those of racing downhill on long wooden skis. After graduating from Dartmouth College in the early 1940s, Henri went on to pursue a Master's degree in Meteorology from the University of Chicago and later went to work for the weather bureau in Washington, DC. Teaming up with his father, together they formed the George H. Rosen Shoe Manufacturing Company. For over 30 years they worked together designing and manufacturing shoes, 3 of which have patents. In addition to being an avid skier, Henri earned his pilot's license, enjoyed sailing and was a member of the SitzundJibers social club in Boston. While living at Long Wharf in Boston, Henri met Alice, with whom he shared a full life together. A private burial was held on April 13 at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, Massachusetts. A memorial service celebrating Henri's life will be planned at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor Henri's life may make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choosing. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
View the online memorial for Henri E. ROSEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020