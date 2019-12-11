Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
20 Hillside Ave.
Malden, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
20 Hillside Ave.
Malden, MA
View Map
HENRIETTA KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Henrietta Of Malden, Dec 10. Beloved wife of the late Earl Kelley. Retired MPD and loving mother of Gale Fulton Ross of CA, Yvonne Fulton Parson of Malden and Retired Col. Charles Hawkins US Air Force of LA. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services on Friday at 12 noon at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 20 Hillside Ave., Malden with a period of Visitation prior to the Services from 11am to 12. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
