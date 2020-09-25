1/1
HENRIETTE (KROZEN) ADELSON
ADELSON, Henriette (Krozen) of Boston, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Adelson. Loving mother of Merle Adelson and her partner Paul Freedman, and the late Frederic Adelson. The family gratefully thanks Valerie Webbe for her loving care of Henriette in her final years. Henriette will be remembered for her love of family, food, and great wit. There will be a private service at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mass General Hospital, c/o Gerontology Department, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
