CERASOLI, Henry A. Of Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela (DeChiara) Cerasoli, and dear father of Andrea Cacciola and her husband Steven of Saugus, MA. Brother of Natalie Saladino of North Reading, MA and Peter Cerasoli of Revere, MA. Brother-in-law of the late Michael DeChiara and his wife Angela, of Saugus, MA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Henry was born and raised in Revere, MA, graduated from Revere High School and served as a US Army Sergeant in the pacific theater during WWII. Following graduation from Fisher College he had a long and successful career in Real Estate Investment and Development with Amoco Oil Company, which brought him and his family to reside in Connecticut, Maryland, and New York, before retiring to Florida. An ardent golfer, at various stages of his life Mr. Cerasoli was a member of Madison Country Club, Madison, CT; Montgomery Village Golf Club, Montgomery Village, MD; St. George's Golf and Country Club, Setauket, NY; Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA;The Country Club of Waterbury, Waterbury, CT; Lakewood Country Club, Rockville, MD; and The Evergreen Club,Palm City, FL. He and his wife, also an avid golfer, enjoyed world traveling. Mr. Cerasoli was also a member/volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital, Stuart, FL. Due to current restrictions, private Services to be held at Gately Funeral Home in MELROSE Gately Funeral Home



