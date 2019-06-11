Boston Globe Obituaries
Shawsheen Funeral Home
HENRY A. "ALEX" MACDOUGALL III

HENRY A. "ALEX" MACDOUGALL III Obituary
MacDOUGALL, Henry A. III "Alex" On June 8, 2019. Son of the late Marie (Hutchinson) and Henry A. MacDougall Jr. Lovingly remembered by his brothers, Mark and Gregory, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Janet (Puddin). Alex served in the U.S. Navy and lived most of his life in Cambridge, the city that he loved. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd, BEDFORD, on Sat., June 15, 2019 2pm to 4pm. Family and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex's memory to Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, JFK Federal Building, Government Center, Boston, MA 02203 or secure.dav.org/donate are appreciated. More info and directions:

shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 13, 2019
