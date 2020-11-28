1/1
HENRY A. PIGULSKI
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIGULSKI, Henry A. Of Salem, Massachusetts died Thursday, November 26th surrounded by his loved ones at his bedside in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Henry was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts to his mother Gladys and father Anthony on March 31, 1934, and was the eldest of two sons. Henry graduated from Chelsea High School in 1951 and from there he joined the National Guard. He continued to educate himself to be a Master Electrician where he started his own electrical contracting business. And then, being semi-retired, he became a teacher at Lynn Vocational Technical High School. Henry was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, father Anthony, mother Gladys and brother Edward. Henry is survived by his family: Peter and Sandra Pigulski of Peabody, MA, Stephan and Charlene Pigulski of Kingston, NH, Patrick and Solange Pigulski of Salem, MA, David Sylvanowicz and Kathleen of Byfield, MA and Ann Pigulski of Dover, NH and his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Henry's visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (corner of Main St.), EVERETT. He will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem, MA. Contributions in Henry's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved