|
|
SELVITELLA, Henry A. Proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was 90. After several months of fighting, with his loving family close by, he died peacefully. Henry was born on May 23, 1930. He was the son of Henry Selvitella and Sarah (Malta) Selvitella. Henry was raised in the North End of Boston. He then relocated to Revere, Massachusetts where he resided for over 40 years. Henry served in the Navy during the Korean war. When he returned home he married his bride, Mary Lou (Cammarata) in 1954. Henry briefly owned a dry cleaning business in the North End. He then worked as a laborer, working on projects such as the Tobin Bridge and the Prudential Building. Henry also worked as an equipment manager at Revere High School and as a teller at the Wonderland Dog Track. Henry is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Cammarta) Selvitella, formerly of Arlington. His children, Henry Selvitella and his wife Debbie of Plum Island, Anthony Selvitella and his wife Elaine of Topsfield, Lucia Selvitella of North Reading, and Sara Oldoni and her husband Kristopher of Rowley. Henry leaves behind his 11 grandchildren, Nicole Doucette, Dayna Carignan, Henry Selvitella, Jonathan Lightbody, Amara Selvitella, Krista Essegian, Katy Selvitella, Derek Essegian, Anthony N. Selvitella, Kylei McHale and Isabella Oldoni. He is also survived by his 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 30th at 12 noon to be celebrated in St. Mary's Parish, Andover Street, Georgetown. Interment with Navy Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory with Henry's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020