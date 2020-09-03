CASEY, Henry B. Of Dracut, MA, died on September 2, 2020. Henry B. Casey, 94, beloved husband of the late Wanda Ann (Plachna) Casey; loving father of three daughters and their husbands, Martha and Kevin Devereaux of Princeton, Kristine and James Dunbar of Hubbardston, and Janet and Stephen Adie of Dracut; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Retired U.S. Postal Service, N. Billerica, Army Air Corps Veteran, WW II. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: St. Francis Parish, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements entrusted to the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, LOWELL, MA 01850. For online condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Henry B. CASEY