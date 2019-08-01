|
HOBAICA, Henry C. Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in South Easton, Massachusetts at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Roberta, his four children Robert, Paul, David and Ann-Margaret and their spouses Mai Lea, Janice and James (Dudley) and Amirah (fiancée) along with eight grandchildren Tyler, Jillian, Olivia, Lauren, Abigail, PJ, Henry & Will. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Rose and his two brothers, Joseph and Edward, as well as two grandchildren, Jack Anthony Hobaica and Margaret Grace Dudley. Originally from Quincy, Massachusetts, Henry enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 18 and served for several years in Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Boston University where he received a Bachelor's degree in elementary education followed by a Master's degree and certificate of advanced graduate study from Framingham State University. During more than twenty years in the Massachusetts Public School System, he went on to serve in various capacities from remedial reading specialist, to teacher to school administrator. In addition to his career in education, Henry followed his entrepreneurial spirit and formed Easton Pool & Spa in 1972, which today has grown to a nationally-recognized name in the industry. To date, the business continues to prosper under the direction of his sons Robert and David. An avid runner, Henry completed the Boston Marathon at age 48. In addition to running, he took up golf at a later age and became an accomplished player. Henry and Roberta enjoyed their winter months in Naples, Florida and the love of family and friends was paramount to his living life to the fullest. One of his most humble achievements came in the final years of his life when he wrote and published two books, of which he was always pleased to give out a signed copy. Henry was extremely proud of his time in the Air Force and was humbled to take part in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2017. His family extends a special thanks to the various dialysis centers and the many physicians, nurses and medical staff who provided exceptional care to Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry's name to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, www.mybrotherskeeper.org Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019