Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
HENRY C. "HANK" SARNO Jr.

HENRY C. "HANK" SARNO Jr. Obituary
SARNO, Henry C. Jr. "Hank" Limousine Driver for many local Funeral Homes Of Revere, formerly of East Boston & Boston's North End, on December 2nd at 86 years. Devoted husband of 64 years to Lorraine A. (Lauretano) Sarno of Revere. Loving father of Lydia A. Paoletta & husband Anthony of Revere, Joanie Sinclair of Wakefield & Lorraine S. Sarno of Revere. Cherished Papa of Kristopher J. Sarno, Bianca A. Paoletta, both of Revere, Desiree S. Sinclair of Lynnfield and the late William J. "Billy" Sinclair, IV. Adored great-grandfather of Billy & the late Arianna Olivia. Dear & loving brother of Richard Sarno & wife Josephine of Las Vegas, NV, Maryann Moore & her late husband Charles of Revere, Ronald Sarno & wife Gloria of Laguna Beach, CA & the late Carmen F. Sarno & Brenda Katramados. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews and most respected friend to many. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Tuesday, December 10th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, December 9th from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, in honor & memory of his grandson & great-granddaughter, remembrances may be made to Arianna's Army Webster First Credit Union, 509 Main St., Saugus, MA 01906 or , Mass Chapter, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. Late US Army Korean Conflict Veteran & Member of Teamsters Local # 25. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
