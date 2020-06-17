Home

HENRY CEMACH

CEMACH, Henry Of Natick, MA, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Lippman) Cemach. Devoted father of Gary Cemach, Richard Cemach, Karen Ferraro and her husband Richard, and Janet Cemach. Proud grandfather of Michael Cemach, and Jamie, Nikki, and Jake Ferraro. Henry graduated from Mass College of Pharmacy. He was an avid sports fan, who especially loved the NY Giants and horse racing. He loved to travel, but most of all spending time with his family. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
