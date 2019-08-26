Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY MARINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BROTHER HENRY CFX MARINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BROTHER HENRY CFX MARINO Obituary
MARINO, Brother Henry CFX Of Xaverian House, Danvers, age 84, formerly Brother Rigo, died Aug. 26. A Xaverian Brother for sixty-three years, he taught locally at Saint Joseph School in Somerville, Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, and Malden Catholic High School. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10AM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 9AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Henry's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. See full obit at www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now