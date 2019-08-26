|
MARINO, Brother Henry CFX Of Xaverian House, Danvers, age 84, formerly Brother Rigo, died Aug. 26. A Xaverian Brother for sixty-three years, he taught locally at Saint Joseph School in Somerville, Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, and Malden Catholic High School. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10AM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 9AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Henry's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. See full obit at www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019