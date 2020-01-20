Boston Globe Obituaries
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church
59 Ashley St
East Boston, MA
View Map
HENRY D. RICUPERO Obituary
RICUPERO, Henry D. Of East Boston, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Andrea Rauseo-Ricupero. Devoted father of Ronaldo and his wife Sevrine Rauseo-Ricupero and Natali Rauseo-Ricupero. Loving grandfather of Armenio and Zavier Rauseo-Ricupero. Dear brother of Patricia Ann Ricupero. Son of the late Henry and Maria Ricupero. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St., New Location (at Day Sq.) EAST BOSTON, Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at 10. Funeral Mass in the St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 23, 4-8 PM. Interment private. At his request, donations in his memory to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church would be appreciated. Parking assistance available.

Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
