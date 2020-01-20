|
RICUPERO, Henry D. Of East Boston, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Andrea Rauseo-Ricupero. Devoted father of Ronaldo and his wife Sevrine Rauseo-Ricupero and Natali Rauseo-Ricupero. Loving grandfather of Armenio and Zavier Rauseo-Ricupero. Dear brother of Patricia Ann Ricupero. Son of the late Henry and Maria Ricupero. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St., New Location (at Day Sq.) EAST BOSTON, Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at 10. Funeral Mass in the St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 23, 4-8 PM. Interment private. At his request, donations in his memory to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church would be appreciated. Parking assistance available.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020