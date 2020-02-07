Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY TINKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY D. TINKER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY D. TINKER Jr. Obituary
TINKER, Henry D. Jr. Of Medford, February 2. Beloved husband of Anna R. (LaSelva) Tinker. Loving godfather of Brian F. Harriman of Burlington. Also survived by several cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Tuesday, February 11, from 9:30-11AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home beginning at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. Prior to his retirement, Henry was a building supervisor for Johnson Realty. Henry and his wife enjoyed traveling and their many vacations on Cape Cod. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Henry D. Jr. TINKER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -