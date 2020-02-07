|
TINKER, Henry D. Jr. Of Medford, February 2. Beloved husband of Anna R. (LaSelva) Tinker. Loving godfather of Brian F. Harriman of Burlington. Also survived by several cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Tuesday, February 11, from 9:30-11AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home beginning at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. Prior to his retirement, Henry was a building supervisor for Johnson Realty. Henry and his wife enjoyed traveling and their many vacations on Cape Cod. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
