SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
392 Hanover St., Rte. 139
Hanover, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
392 Hanover St., Rte. 139
Hanover, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Watertown, MA
View Map
REV. HENRY F. DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Rev. Henry F. Age 90 of West Dennis, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born and raised in Watertown, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Mary A. (Kinchla) Doherty. He attended BC High Class of 1947, Boston College Class of 1951 and St. John's Seminary. Fr. Doherty was ordained in 1956 and served in St. Mary's in Foxboro, St. Ambrose in Dorchester, St. Ann's in Peabody, St. Agnes in Arlington and was a pastor at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover for 23 years. Fr. Doherty is survived by his siblings Paul J. Doherty of Natick and Marie T. Doherty of Watertown, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday, August 6th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church on Friday at 11 AM. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. In following state guidelines, we ask all visitors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Donations in Fr. Doherty's memory can be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. For directions and to sign the online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -