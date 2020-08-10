Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
28 Main St
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY "STEVE" FLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY "STEVE" FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Henry "Steve" Age 83, a longtime resident of North Chelmsford, raised in Mission Hill, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Wilcox) Flynn with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He is survived by his son Steven Flynn and his wife Christina of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Robert Flynn and his wife Nicole of Groton, MA, Karen (Flynn) Balestrieri and her husband Glen of Hollis, NH, and beloved grandchildren Regan Flynn, Taylor Flynn, Abigail Flynn, Alexandra Flynn, Robert Flynn, Jr., Shaun Flynn, Jack Flynn, Henry Balestrieri, and Isabella Balestrieri. He was the youngest brother of Mary Findlen of Bourne, MA. Steve leaves behind his sister in-law Barbara Keefe and her husband John of Harwich, MA, and his sister-in-law Nancy Dowling of Solon, OH. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Steve was predeceased by his brother Jack Flynn of Racine, WI, sister-in-law Lynn Flynn of Chelmsford, MA and brother-in-law Joseph Findlen of Bourne, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings are required. Due to capacity restrictions at the Church, the Funeral will be private. Those wishing to attend the Burial Ceremony, complete with Military Honors, are welcome to join the family on Thursday at the Fairview Cemetery, 28 Main St., North Chelmsford, MA 01863. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place during the ceremony. Please arrive at 12:30. In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family prefers donations to be made in Steve's honor to Steve Flynn Fund c/o Chelmsford Senior Center, 75 Groton Road, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. For online condolences, please visit Chelmsfordfunerahome.com and find us on Facebook.

View the online memorial for Henry "Steve" FLYNN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -