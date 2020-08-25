|
GREGORIO, Henry Age 86, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Wakefield on June 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Angelo and Marie Gregorio. Henry, former President of A.M. Gregorio & Sons, Inc., was known in the Wakefield and Stoneham area as a builder of quality custom homes. Henry was also an accomplished trumpet player for several big bands. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School and of Wentworth Institute. He is survived by his wife, Janet R. (Zaccone) Gregorio, his son Paul Gregorio, his daughter Renée Gregorio, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020