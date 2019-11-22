|
HAROIAN, Henry Sr. Of Peabody, formerly of Lincoln, on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jessica (Minasian) Haroian. Devoted father of Henry Haroian and his wife Cristina of Florida and Sylvia Tarbell and her late husband Dr. Theodore (Ted) of California. Loving grandfather of Dr. Alison Tarbell of Maryland. Dear brother of Dickran Haroian and his wife Marilyn of Waltham and the late Haigaz (Huck) Haroian. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Brooksby Village Residents Care Fund, Philanthropy Office, 200 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, online guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019