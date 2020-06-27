|
|
HADLEY, Henry Harrison "Harry" Age 83, of Lincoln, passed away at his residence on June 24, 2020. Survived by his wife Janna Peterson Hadley; daughter, Jannette Hadley of Maynard, MA; son, Henry "Rick" Hadley, V and grandson Henry Hadley, VI, both of Georgetown, MA. Funeral Service at St. Anne's-in-the-Fields Church, and Burial in Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Rd., PO Box 6, Lincoln, MA 01773. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Henry Harrison "Harry" HADLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020