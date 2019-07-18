MOULTON, Henry Humphrey Of Cambridge, MA, died on July 10 at home. He was born in Cambridge in 1924, the son of Francis Severn Moulton and Ruth Humphrey Moulton. Henry attended Milton Academy and Harvard College, Class of 1946, where he was a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. He entered active duty in the Naval Amphibious Forces in October 1944, serving as an Ensign on Landing Ship Tank 1074, until June 1946. Henry married Elizabeth Winthrop Day, Radcliffe College, Class of 1946, in June 1946 and moved to New York City where he attended Columbia Law School. Upon graduation in October 1948, he became an associate at the New York City law firm of Root, Ballantine, Harlan, Bushby & Palmer. In 1957 he joined Fiduciary Trust Company of New York (later Fiduciary Trust Company International) and retired from that firm in 1989 as Vice Chairman and Director. Henry and Elizabeth resided in New York City from 1946 to 1981 when his duties at Fiduciary took them to Los Angeles and in 1985 to London. He was a board member of various charitable organizations based in New York City. He served as Vestryman and Senior Warden of St. George's Episcopal Church on Stuyvesant Square. Elizabeth was a writer who published a novel and many short stories and articles. He especially loved the family farm in Ashby, Massachusetts, which inspired him to become interested in land conservation. This led to a conservation easement being placed on the property. His wife died in 2013. He has two daughters, Anne W. Moulton, M.D., of Barrington, RI, and Sara S. Moulton, celebrity chef, of New York, and a son, Peter H. Moulton, an appellate judge in the New York State court system, also of New York. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Chris Creatura, M.D., by his sons-in-law, John B. Murphy, M.D., and Bill Adler, and by six grandchildren, Ruth Adler, Katharine Murphy, Sam Adler, Peter Murphy, Isabella Creatura, and Julian Moulton. And by his dear sister-in-law, Jean L. Moulton, and close family friend, Elizabeth P. Meyer. Henry's curiosity and life-long passion for learning, his love and support of his family and friends, and his commitment to social justice, are inspirations to all of us. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Ashby Free Public Library, http://www.ashbylibrary.org/friends/ or to the Equal Justice Initiative, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/eji A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 3pm, at Christ Church Episcopal, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019