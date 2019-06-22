Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
AMERAL, Henry J. "Hank" Of Winchester, formerly of Cambridge and Arlington. June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (Gervais). Loving father of Debbi Beaulieu and her husband Richard of Buzzards Bay, Gary Ameral of Orlando, FL, and Tami Saccoccio and her fiancé Dawson Rutter of Boston. Devoted grandfather of Derek Beaulieu and his wife Shannon, Paul Beaulieu and his wife Loretta and Janelle Beaulieu. Great-grandfather of Reese, Sidney, Gavin, and Damien. Brother of Harold Ameral of Woburn and Maryanne Quible of Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Thursday, from 3-7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, at 11 am. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
