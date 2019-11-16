Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
311 River Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
HENRY J. BOUDREAU


1929 - 2019
HENRY J. BOUDREAU Obituary
BOUDREAU, Henry J. Of Waltham. November 12, 2019. Husband of the late Elizabeth 'Betty' (Aucoin) Boudreau. Father of Kevin Boudreau (Cindy) of Waltham; grandfather of Luke, Ethan and Rachel Boudreau; brother of the late Jeanette Haley, Alice LaBarre, Eugene, Joseph, Wilfred, Dennis and Albert Boudreau and Isabel Roach; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Henry's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, November 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or a . For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
