CATALDO, Henry J. Of Revere, passed away on September 9, 2020 at the age of 72, after a lengthy illness. Cherished son of the late Gennarino and Mary (Torre) Cataldo. Longtime companion of Elaine Brown of Tewksbury, her son Christopher and Christopher's daughter, Meredith. Dear brother of Carol Leonard and her husband Thomas of Westwood. Dear brother of Rosemary Dulude of Revere. Dear brother of Michael Cataldo and his wife Pamela of Scottsdale. Dear brother of Robert and Susan Cataldo of Scottsdale.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews who have happy memories of him.
Henry enjoyed watching sports and visiting with family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of Revere, and a graduate of Revere High School. He kept in touch with many of his friends. Despite his illness he fought until his death to live his life on his own terms. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry's name to the American Heart Association
, the National Kidney Foundation
, or the American Diabetes Foundation.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, graveside services will be limited to 25 people. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, MA 02151. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home