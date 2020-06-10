Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
HENRY J. FEDERCHOOK


1955 - 2020
FEDERCHOOK, Henry J. Age 65, beloved husband of Eileen A. (Peterson) Federchook, died unexpectedly Monday at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He was born in Boston, April 13, 1955, son of the late Eleanor (Brown) and Henry O. Federchook and was raised in Dorchester before moving to Billerica in 1991. Henry was a retired Boston Municipal Police Officer. Henry loved the beach, working on his pool, and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, Henry is survived by his loving daughter, Taylor Federchook of Tewksbury. A private visitation and service will be held at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020
