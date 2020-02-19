|
McCOURT, Henry J. Jr. "Hank" Age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Brockton, MA on February 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carmella (Capozzoli) for 61 years.
Besides his wife, Hank leaves 3 children: Karen Gifford (Rich) of South Weymouth, MA, Mary Glenn (Greg) of Westfield, MA, and Henry J. McCourt, III (Eva) of Chester Springs, PA. Cherished grandfather of 6: Jennifer MacDonald of South Weymouth, MA, Kassie Stack (Joe) of Brockton, MA, Gretchen Read (George) of West Springfield, MA, Gregory Glenn of Westfield, MA, Curtis McCourt & Nathan McCourt of Chester Springs, PA. Great-grandfather of 3: Gabriella Read & Gianna Read of West Springfield, MA and Joseph Henry Stack of Brockton, MA. Hank was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Louise Green, Kathryn Jardin & Mary Molloy, and he leaves many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., in Brockton, from 8:30-10am, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30am. Burial will follow at South Easton Cemetery. Donations in Hank's memory can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes, 439 West St., Brockton, MA 02301, St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at Christ the King, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, MA 02302 or St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at St. Edith Stein, 71 East Main St., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020