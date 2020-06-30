|
PORTER, Henry J. Jr. "Hank" Age 90, of Stoneham, originally from Everett, June 27, 2020. Loving husband of Martha (Hanright) Porter to whom he was married for 61 years. He was the son of Emma (Bourque) and Henry Porter. Cherished father of Meg of Brussels, Belgium, Neil & Charlene of Stoneham, Martha of Stoneham, John & Erin of Wakefield, and the late Mark of Stoneham. Grandfather of Brian, Kelsey, Kathryn, Riley and John Henry. Brother of Harold L. Porter of Atlanta, GA and the late Helen M. Porter, Geraldine A. Hayes and Shirley T. Ray. Father to Sandy Hansen of Pensacola, FL; grandfather to Alison, Matt, and Juli and great-grandfather to Charlotte.
Henry served with the Army Military Police during the Korean War in the 101 AirBorne Division. He was a master carpenter/home builder, an astute bridge and cribbage player, and was particularly known for his quick wit and hilarious jokes.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1st, 10AM at St. Patrick's Church Stoneham followed by burial with military honors at Lindenwood Cemetery. In Henry's memory, the family would appreciate donations to NAMI Massachusetts (National Alliance on Mental Health) The Schrafft's Center, 529 Main St., Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129-1125. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020