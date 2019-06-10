POWELL, Henry J. "Hank" Henry Powell, best known as "Hank" died peacefully at age 86 in Haverhill, MA on June 7th. A son of Lowell, Hank was indelibly connected to both the sea and the Merrimack Valley. A graduate of UMass Lowell, Hank was a CIC Naval Air Officer whose missions from Hawaii to Alaska were often interrupted so that he could play baseball against rival military teams in Chicago. Along with his beloved wife, MJ (deceased), Hank raised four children and co-founded Powell Corporation, a non-woven manufacturing company in Haverhill. Always community minded, Hank established the Powell Family Scholarships at UMass Lowell and vigorously supported access to college education for students from Lawrence and Lowell. Whether you already knew his values or business acumen, Hank stood apart no matter where you encountered him. He was simultaneously reserved and the most affable guy in the room. A modest steward of integrity, Hank was courageous and empathic throughout his life. He was an ardent feminist, entrepreneur, inspiring grandfather; a lover of golf, baseball and fine cigars. His presence will be sorely missed. Hank is survived by his beloved sister, Patricia, daughters, Maren & Jenna, daughter-in-law, Lisa, his sons, Andrew & Jason, son-in-law, John, and his five grandchildren, Nora, Burgess, Jake, Ella, and Max. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 AM in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St. (Rte. 125), Bradford, MA. Interment with naval honors will be private in the Lowell Cemetery, Lowell, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: UMass Lowell: uml.edu/ or 978-934-3224 Henry J. Powell Lawrence High School Endowed Scholarship for University Success Powell Family Endowment Scholarship; or to the YWCA of Greater Lawrence: ywcanema.org/ or 978.687.0331 Lawrence, MA; or to the Southern Poverty Law Center: splcenter.org or 334-956-8408 Montgomery, AL. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons 978.372.9311



View the online memorial for Henry J. "Hank" POWELL Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary