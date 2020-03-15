Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for HENRY SANTOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PROFESSOR EMERITUS HENRY J. SANTOS

PROFESSOR EMERITUS HENRY J. SANTOS Obituary
SANTOS, Professor Emeritus Henry J. Beloved husband of the former Leola Waters Santos and devoted father of Nancy Santos Gainer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, at the age of 92, in West Chester, PA.

On Wednesday, March 18, a Viewing will be held, 6-9 p.m., at O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m., in the Central United Methodist Church, 14 School Street, Middleborough, MA. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Flowers are welcome. Donations to the Henry Santos Scholarship may also be made at Bridgewater State University. For a complete obituary, guestbook, directions and memorial contributions information, please visit www.oneillfuneral.com/obituary/ProfessorHenry-Santos
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
