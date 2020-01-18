|
|
SURVILAS, Henry J. Of Arlington, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was the son of John & Anna (Bayko) Survilas. He was employed by Arthur D. Little, Inc., Co. in Cambridge, MA for over 30 years. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses: Diane & Kent Wilkins of Arlington, MA, Carol & Allen Gauthier of Ledyard, CT. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and their spouses: Steven & Candice Wilkins of Westford, MA, Kyle Wilkins of RI, Christopher & Aga Gauthier of Hermitage, PA and Alynn & Daniel Czako of Newington, CT. He is survived by six great-grandchildren: Ella & Auldren Czako; Savannah & Jordan Wilkins and Lena & Natalia Gauthier. He loved his great-grandchildren and took great pleasure in their visits. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Mondano of Lexington, MA. Late WWII Navy Veteran. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-8PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020