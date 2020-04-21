|
|
BASS, Henry Joseph "Joe" Passed away in his Wareham home surrounded by family on March 10, 2020. Henry was born on July 8, 1926 in Tennessee to Hugh Bass Sr. and Florence Forte Bass. He was one of seven siblings. His childhood was spent in Indianapolis where he attended Purdue University for engineering. In November 1945, he volunteered for the Navy and ten months later, was drafted by the US Army and received an Honorable Discharge. While stationed at Fort Devens in MA, Henry met Virginia Ann Neves of Boston and they married in August 1953. Henry worked as an Engineer with Rand Corp. and a Computer Programmer with Systems Development Corp. The couple had 2 children, Steven in 1954 and Joyce in 1957 before settling in Lexington, MA. In 1969, Henry and fellow entrepreneur, Thomas Farrington founded IOCS (Input Output Computer Services) in Waltham. As one of the 1st Black owned technology firms in the country, IOCS earned many awards, including being listed on Black Enterprises' Top 100 firms for over a decade. He also invested in Cape Cod real estate. Joe was a faithful member to his church, St. Paul AME in Cambridge for over 60 years and served as a Trustee. He was a member of both the church's choir and the Men's choir. Joe led a very active social life including playing many sports and fishing. As a true Boston fan, he enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. The many that knew Joe, knew he truly loved and enjoyed food and social events. Joe possessed many admirable qualities and traits that endeared him to many. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and gift of laughter. He was blessed to live out his dream to fruition - retiring on The Cape by the water that he cherished so much. Henry Joseph Bass leaves many family members and friends to cherish his memory. Due to current restrictions in place, memorial services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020