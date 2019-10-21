|
CHANG, Henry K.T. Of Duxbury, October 20, 2019, age 69. Passed away peacefully in Milton, MA, following a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents (Allen and Mavis Chang) and a sister (Bonnie), and is survived by his brother, Patrick of France. Henry attended Princeton High School (NJ) and Tufts University. He had a long career as an investment advisor with several companies, most recently with Cetera Advisor Network. Henry enjoyed canoeing, camping, cooking and the company of his friends and clients. Henry will be dearly missed by his longtime friends. Henry asked that this message be included for friends, "A hearty thanks for having had the association we had, I only wish I had sent this sooner; Enjoy every moment you have left; Hug your loved ones and do what you can legally to make Trump miserable; Say goodbye with Joy and Faith for what you have." Service is private. Donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019