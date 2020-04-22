|
MASSE, Henry Age 98, of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 20th. Henry was married to his beloved ?Chicky' for 64 years. He was a veteran of WWII. He is survived by his two children, Henry Masse and Carla Saccone, her husband Ken Saccone, two grandchildren, Nicole Murphy and her husband Michael Murphy, Carl Saccone and his wife Alexandra Saccone and great-granddaughter Audrey Saccone. Henry was born in Boston's North End in 1921, the oldest of six siblings. He quickly exemplified poise and maturity at a young age. He truly made the most of life. After being discharged from the military as a blinded veteran, he married his sweetheart and had a family of his own. He commuted to Boston's VA hospital for 37 years from Medford, working as an Administrator. Chicky and Henry dined in Europe, spending most of their time in Italy. They drove through America, taking in what the world had to offer and all its beauty, a quality we are reminded of every day to push through a traumatic injury and never let it get in the way. You would be hard-pressed to find someone without a story after meeting Henry. His wisdom and charisma were infectious. His positive outlook was without end. His family and friends will cherish his life and teachings. Henry would say he made 98 by having a positive attitude, cooking with olive oil and enjoying his scotch. God Bless! Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time and date that will be announced. Please send the Masse family a card, drop a card at the Funeral Home for the family, sign the guestbook online and view the DVD tribute to Henry at www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020