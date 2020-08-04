Home

Burial
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Allegheny Cemetery
Pittsburgh, PA
HENRY "FRED" MILLER


1939 - 2020
HENRY "FRED" MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Henry "Fred" Age 80, of Lantana, Florida died peacefully on March 2, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on Christmas Day, 1939 to the late Dorothy Childs Wilbur Miller and the late Henry Miller. He was preceded by his younger brother Richard Miller (Dick). A graduate of Aspinwall High School in Fox Chapel, PA, Fred eventually moved to Boston, MA where he spent several decades prior to spending his retirement years in Florida. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Patricia Hvizdak Miller. He is survived by his three children: Fred & Lori Miller of Pittsburgh, PA, Brian & Kristen (Miller) Drobnis of Stoughton, MA, and Ryan Miller of Dedham, MA, his grandchildren: Jason, Samantha, Danielle, Natalie, Keyana, Michael, and Kayla, three great-grandchildren, and his niece Evelynne Miller and his nephew Matthew Miller. Visiting Hours: A Burial Service will be held on Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. Directions to grave site available at the cemetery entrance.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
